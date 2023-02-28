SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair announced that rock bands Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH will perform on the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage on Aug. 16.

“We are excited to welcome not one, but two great rock acts to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage on August 16,” said state fair manager Rebecca Clark. “This show provides a great balance with Alter Bridge, a group that has been playing together for nearly 20 years, and Mammoth WVH who just put out his first album and is the son of a rock legend. This will be one of those shows where you will want to say ‘I was there.’”

For those who aren’t familiar with Alter Bridge, they are comprised of Creed members Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips. The band is also fronted by Myles Kennedy, known for his work with Guns N Roses guitarist Slash and the Conspirators.

The band has steadily climbed to the forefront of rock music worldwide, and they are currently on tour in support of their 2022 album titled “Pawns & Kings.” The album includes hit singles “Silver Tongue” and “Holiday.” The state fair also said that the title track made Loudwire’s list of “The 50 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2022” and the album landed on Loudwire’s list of “The Top 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022.”

Mammoth WVH, created by Wolfgang Van Halen, is scheduled to open for Alter Bridge. State fair officials said that the songwriter, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist released his self-titled debut album in 2021. The album includes two #1 singles “Distance” and “Don’t Back Down,” the former being a tribute to his father and guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. The song won Wolfgang his first GRAMMY® nomination in 2021.

Ticket prices for this concert range between $25-$90. Officials said tickets will go on sale at a later date. Additionally, a $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Other announced acts scheduled to perform at the Grandstand this summer include rock band REO Speedwagon and country singer Maren Morris.

More information about this year’s Illinois State fair, scheduled between Aug. 10-20, can be found here.