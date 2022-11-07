ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — Rochester Intermediate School received a bomb threat during school dismissal Monday afternoon.

According to a post on their Facebook page, most students had already gone home, except for students who ride the double bus route and anyone at literary practice.

Students still at school were evacuated to the Rochester Fire Department. The double bus route students are on the bus, while parents or immediate family members can pick up students that were attending the literary practice after showing an ID.

Rochester Intermediate School is the third school in central Illinois to encounter threats on Monday after two Urbana schools and Georgetown-Ridge Farm District High School.