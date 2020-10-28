Robot helps disinfect buildings

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A new robot could help school and businesses disinfect their buildings.

It is called a UVBot. It was developed by researchers with the University of Illinois College of Engineering. The bot uses ultraviolet light to kill COVID-19.

The robot works like a Roomba and does all the work on its own. “The difference here is that the vacuum cleaner is designed to only look on the carpet and make sure the carpet is completely covered,” said Kesh Kesavadas, Healthcare Engineering Systems Center director. “This robot’s goal is to make sure that is actually throws light around the space, neutralizing it.”

What makes this model great is that it is not too expensive. One of the robots is around $1,000. They are not available to buy anywhere.

If a business or school wants one, they should contact the Healthcare Engineering Systems Center. To contact them, click here.