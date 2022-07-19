SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The results are in- and a central Illinois baseball stadium has been selected as a national favorite.

On a Ballpark Digest online poll, Robin Roberts Stadium decimated Newport, Rhode Island’s Cardines Field 79% to 21% to win the 2022 Best of the Ballparks fan vote for the summer-collegiate division.

The ballpark is used for several high school teams as well as the home field of the new collegiate league team, the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes. The Lucky Horseshoes are currently in their first season under new management.

“It’s really fun to see good things happening for baseball in Springfield,” Jamie Toole, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes’ Chief Storyteller, said. “And just sort of the start of what we want to do here.”

Robin Roberts Stadium is located at Lanphier Park on the north side of Springfield and seats 5,200, according to the Springfield Park District.

The Sangamon County Historical Society says the stadium opened as Reservoir Park in 1925. In 1976, the ballpark was renamed after Springfield native and baseball Hall of Famer Robin Roberts, who played for the Philadelphia Phillies between 1950 and 1955.

According to Ballpark Digest, 115 baseball stadiums across the U.S. qualified for this category, and their staff whittled the list to 64 for the brackets. In addition to winning the contest, Ballpark Digest said Robin Roberts Stadium also received the most votes in the final four.

The link to the full bracket can be found here.