Robbery suspect wanted

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a robbery that happened Monday, August 5th around 11 p.m. at 101 S. Lewis.

A cab driver was dispatched to pick up a fair and was approached by a man. He opened the door, put a gun to the drivers head and robbed him of his tip money.

The suspect fled west on foot and fired several shots at the cab as he ran away.

If you have any information about this Robbery or any crime, you can stay completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.