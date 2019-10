EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A roadside attraction is turning some heads. It’s a giant Miller Lite beer can. It stands just a couple miles east of Altamont on Old Route 40.

The can, which used to be a large water tank, is 24 feet tall and 35 feet around, and is next to Rox Pub and Grub.

The attraction is listed on the website Roadside America.