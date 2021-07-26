Roads temporarily closed for Officer Oberheim street-naming ceremony

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officer Chris Oberheim will be honored Tuesday with a section of University Avenue in Champaign to be named after him. To get ready, the City will close that portion of the road starting at 1 p.m..

University Avenue will be closed from First to Walnut Street. Also, Chestnut Street will be closed between Main Street and University Avenue.

Bus traffic to the Illinois Terminal and emergency vehicle traffic will be maintained as much as possible, until 4:45 p.m., via staffed closures.

The ceremony itself will be at 5:30 p.m.. It is scheduled to end at 7 p.m..