Roads involved in Vine & Washington project expected to open Friday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials said roads involved with the Vine and Washington project will be fully open to local traffic by 12 p.m. on Friday.

In a news release, they stated this includes Vine Street from Washington to California Avenue and Washington from Walnut Street to Urbana Avenue.

At 8 a.m. on Friday, traffic control around the project locations will be removed. “During this time, there will still be road closures, barricades, and detour signs preventing travel through certain areas until work crews can get the removal.”

Drivers are asked to travel carefully through the construction areas. You are asked to not drive through areas that are still closed off to through traffic.