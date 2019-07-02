Roads buckling because of heat

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Temperatures are getting into the 90s and the heat is causing roads to reach their breaking point.

Pavement snapped and crumbled on Route 51 near Maroa and also near Wapella. When you’re driving, it’s one of the last things you want to see ahead.

It’s been a busy time for IDOT to get this fixed. It can happen anywhere at any time. It’s unpredictable depending on the condition of the pavement and how it can hold up against the heat.

But it’s not just on highways. It’s also happening outside houses. The freshly poured concrete on Nicklaus Drive in Champaign looks a lot better than it did on Sunday. From one side of the street to the other, the pavement cracked under the pressure of the heat and rose up several feet.

Kris Koester with Champaign Public Works says, “My city engineer said it’s probably the highest pitch he’s seen and he’s been here for 25 years.”

Public works blocked off the road to replace the section of cement as neighbors watched what was happening outside. One woman said, “I was really curious. It was strange and surprising for me to see.”

When it gets hot, concrete expands and cracks because it has nowhere else to go. While this is the first of the year in Champaign, it probably won’t be the last. Koester says, “We typically see one or two per summer, anywhere from very small sections to this one where it’s the full width of the road.”

Champaign Public Works says Nicklaus Drive should be reopened by Tuesday.

When it comes to state roads, IDOT says when they get a report like this, they do their best to fix it the same day.