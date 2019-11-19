Road work to last most of week

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two construction projects could cause driving delays for the two cities.

Over in Chamapign, a portion of Windsor Road will be down to one lane in each direction. It’s between First Street and Neil Street so so crews can repair the pavement. The work should be done by Friday if the weather cooperates.

Over in Urbana on the University of Illinois campus, Goodwin Avenue will be closed between Peabody and Pennsylvania for road work. The stretch of road should be back open on Thursday.