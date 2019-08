CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A major thoroughfare will be down to one lane for two weeks. Starting Monday, crews are repairing asphalt on Mattis Avenue between Springfield and Kirby.

Traffic may be reduced to one lane in each direction. Work is taking place between 6 am – 3 pm. It’s expected to be complete Friday, August 30. Drivers should expect delays or take alternate routes.