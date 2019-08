CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Police are asking for help identifying a burglary suspect. It happened about 3:40 pm, Saturday, July 13, in a secure storage area of the Urbana Free Library, in the 1400-block of West Gregory Drive, in Urbana.

Two laptop computers were stolen. The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras. He's described as male, white, 25 - 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a black Killswitch Engage t-shirt and camouflage shorts.