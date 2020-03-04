Road reopens after cement truck tips over

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews have reopened a road after a cement truck tipped over Tuesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Kirby Avenue and Fourth Street. Reynolds Towing was out there for almost eight hours trying to clear up the mess.

Police said the truck tipped over while making a turn. No one was hurt, including the driver. The cement hardened and the truck is ruined.

They were able to get the truck upright. However, they said the hard part was actually getting it off the road. They had a mechanic come help separate the mixer drum from the truck but it was not budging. “With the truck and concrete that’s in the drum, it’s about 65,000 pounds,” said Terry Roberts, Reynolds Towing. “There’s 20,000 in the drum. From what I understand, the load shifted on the guy and he went over.” He also said they snapped one of their ropes while trying to get the cement truck off the road. Each one is about $1,000.