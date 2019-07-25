Road construction slows traffic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction season is slowing down traffic for drivers. One road is Bradley Avenue near Randolph Street.

Crews have been working on Champaign’s annual asphalt paving project. They’ve been working on the area since the start of July, covering Bradley from State Street to Carver Street. Work includes curb and sidewalk replacement, minor patching, manhole adjustments, milling and paving two layers of asphalt, and applying new pavement markings.

One lane in each direction is open to traffic. Paving should be done in September. Drivers should expect delays until then.