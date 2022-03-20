SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several roads throughout Springfield will see lane closures and detours this week as construction and repairs either start or continue.

From Monday to Wednesday, Union Pacific will be closing the railroad tracks running along 5th Street between North Grand Avenue and Bergen Street for repairs. The railroad crossings in that area will also be closed; traffic will be rerouted from North Grand to 9th Street to Carpenter Street.

Beginning Wednesday, westbound Cook Street will be closed between 9th and 11th Streets for water main relocation work being performed by City Water, Light and Power. Westbound traffic will be rerouted off Cook Street and onto Capitol Avenue. Drivers are advised to plan to take alternate routes of travel to avoid delays; if drivers do travel through the area, they are advised to slow down and be aware of crews and equipment in and near the road. This closure will remain in effect until the road is resurfaced.

Concrete patching on Chatham Road between Barberry Drive and Old Jacksonville Road has traffic in both directions reduced to one lane. Lane closures are also happening on southbound 5th Street between Broad Place and Iles Avenue and northbound 6th Street between Broad and Wellesley Avenue; both roads are reduced to three lanes each.