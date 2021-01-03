Road conditions after icy start to new year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation has cleared nearby interstates after an icy start to 2021.

Officials with the Champaign Police Department say roads were not as icy as they could have been, because the street pavement was a warm temperature.

They also say there wasn’t a lot of accidents they responded to over night.

We spoke to someone traveling from Chicago to central Illinois.

“We’re headed to Champaign and it’s pretty windy out. We’ve been on the road for like 30-40 minutes. The roads aren’t too bad.”

Roads are expected to be slippery and icy again later tonight.

Champaign Police recommends drivers slow down and be caution and to move over if you see law enforcements on the road.