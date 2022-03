CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic on West Windsor Road and South Mattis Avenue will see single-lane closures starting Wednesday as crews perform routine sewer maintenance.

The City of Champaign said that traffic will only be affected in one single area at a time with traffic control to reroute drivers. Work is planned for the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday, March 18.

The work being performed is dependent on the weather and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather.