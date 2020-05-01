Road closure for MCORE Project

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials said weather permitting, Green Street will be closed between McCullough Street and Race Street starting Monday morning.

They said the closure will last until further notice as part of MCORE Project 5. This is the first of two phases for the project.

A detour will be set to get around the closure site (see map below). Local traffic on Green Street will be arranged via alleys and side streets and coordinated with individual property owners.

This map shows the detour marked for the MCORE Project 5 closure that will affect Green Street.

Officials said the MCORE Project is meant to improve access for all forms of transportation on Green Street. It will also give direct connections from downtown Urbana through the University of Illinois campus and to Champaign.

MCORE Project 5 components includes the reconstruction of Green Street through Busey Avenue to Race Street in Urbana; the replacement of sidewalks and sidewalk ramps to improve accessibility to pedestrians and enhanced transit features; improvements to the City storm and sanitary sewer infrastructure; and water main replacement.