CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Mattis Avenue will be closed on Wednesday for installation of a new tornado warning siren.

City officials said Mattis will be closed between Kenny Avenue and Curtis Road. That will allow crews to install the siren at 3000 South Mattis. The closure is expected to last from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use other routes when possible and pay attention to traffic control.