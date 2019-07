GILROY, Calif. (WCIA) -- An Illinois Congressman says he and his wife are okay after a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

U.S. Representative Dan Lipinski released a statement about their experience: "My wife, Judy, and I were at the Gilroy Garlic Festival during the shooting. The shooter was not far from us as we heard the loud pops which seemed to get closer as we ran."