SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Office of Public Works announced that Eighth Street at the railroad tracks at Converse Avenue will be closed in both directions Thursday and Friday.

The closure is for track improvements and will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday and will be completed by 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

Eastman Street at Converse Avenue will remain open to east and west traffic.