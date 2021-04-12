Road closed for safety reasons

Danville, Ill. (WCIA) —

“There were rocks and also pieces of wood falling from the overpass itself,” Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said.

A road in one city is now closed for safety. People in Danville may have to find an alternate route until crews fix the problem. Seminary Street will be closed from Collett to Washington until further notice.

People headed west can take Collett Street, and if you’re headed east, Washington Street is the detour. Junction Street will also be closed until further notice.

The overpass is for a railroad so the city of Danville has to wait for them to fix the problem. Until then, the mayor encourages people to stay away from that area.

“Do not play around in this area. Do not go under there. With stuff collapsing, you could be harmed, and so we want to make sure you do everything you can to be safe,” Mayor Williams said.

A fence and barricades are up so people can avoid the area. There is no current timeline on when this will be fixed.