Road closed after farm implement plows surface

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of one road is closed until Tuesday after officers said a farm implement plowed the surface.

They said it happened on 1500N from 100E to 128. Officers said this is on the Bethany side of 128 on the Bethany Moweaqua blacktop.

The Moultrie County Sheriff said the operator of the implement accidentally left their cultivator going for around 30 or 40 yards, causing the road to be damaged. A county highway engineer is expected to come out to inspect the road on Tuesday.