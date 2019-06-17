Road closed after car hits light pole

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — You may need to allow some extra time if you’re driving in Sangamon County today.

South Grand Avenue is closed near Groth Street, west of Dirksen Parkway in Springfield.

Officials with the CWLP say a car hit a power pole and caused two others to fall.

Some traffic may be able to resume Monday afternoon.

There are 185 customers affected in a power outage in the area of Old Rochester Road, S. Oakdale St. and Sherwood Street due to the damage.

Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely to customers.