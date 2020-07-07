Road buckling on bridge

When you’re out on the roads, keep your eye out for road buckling due to hot temperatures.

Highway 51 near Heyworth showed some buckling.

William street bridge in Decatur also had a problem with buckling, but I-dot has since fixed it.

Tuck driver Rich Burtner says he knows just how hard the roads can be on your wheels.

“It messes with suspension if you’re hit says, “Burtner. “But actually potholes are probably worse.”



I-Dot wants you to know they do have crews checking out road conditions.

If you see any problems with pavements, you can call them at (800)-452-4368.