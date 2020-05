RIVERTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are expected to search again Monday morning for missing man.

Rescue teams were called out to Wheeland Park Sunday around 9:00 a.m.

They found the belongings of the man but no sign of him.

The strong current and height of the river made it tough to search.

Sangamon County Rescue Squad, the Riverton Fire Department and conservation police were on the scene.

The search was called off just before 7:00 p.m.