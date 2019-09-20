Rival teams and fans count down to end of season

Live Now
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Every team has a rival and two of them are fighting to make the MLB playoffs.

There are ten games left in the season. The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs face each other for seven of those games. Right now, the Cardinals are first in the league with the Cubs in third.

That rivalry isn’t just between players. One Cardinals fan had a lot to say to Cubs fans out there. Cathy Mitchell says, “Hang in there! It’s going to be a good trek. It’s going to be an exciting weekend.” WCIA tried to talk to some Cubs fans, but they didn’t want to play ball.

The Cubs and Cards play each other again on Friday at 1:20 in Chicago.

