Ringing in the new year with First Night

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — This year, Springfield will be ringing in the new year celebrating the arts.

The Celebration of the Arts has been happening for 33 years.

‘First Night Springfield’ is a family-friendly event offering a variety of performances in downtown.

It was the first one west of the Alleghenies and remains the longest-running in Illinois. Although there are fewer venues now than in 1987, there is still quality entertainment offered.

From 5:00 p.m. to 11:15 p.m., downtown becomes a stage with multiple performances including magicians, actors, singers, and dancers, along with jazz and blues.

The traditional ‘First Night’ fireworks display will be happening this year too. The fireworks are designed by Nostalgia Pyrotechnics under the direction of Carl Steinmacher.

Following the fireworks, another round of First Night performances will begin at Dumb Records, Hoogland Center for the Arts, and Lincoln Home Visitors Center.

Continuing is the new, “All Inclusive Performance Space” highlighting children from Hope School, and other local K-12 students. It’s in the dining room of The HCFTA and also holds the All Inclusive Art Gallery, a sampling of visual art created by students in the community.

“During all those years I enjoyed attending First Night Springfield with friends, I never imagined that one day I’d help to organize the Arts Council’s signature event. There are so many moving parts, from city permits to publicity to program design, from piano tuning to performer contracts. I don’t know if one person could manage it all. I am so grateful for the help of summer interns, board members, and volunteers,” says Sheila Walk, who is the Arts Council Interim Executive Director.

