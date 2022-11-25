URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Riggs Beer Company plans to kick off their Christmas market Friday afternoon.

Over the next four weekends, the market will feature dozens of local vendors selling various items, including artwork, Christmas decorations, food and jewelry. Seasonal drinks like hot spiced wine, Glühwein and hot chocolate will also be available throughout the market.

Miniature horses, Christmas caroling, alpacas and more will make appearances throughout the market too.

“We’ve teamed up with so many fantastic, local vendors,” Riggs Beer Company officials said. “Come enjoy a traditional German Christmas experience with friends and get your Christmas shopping done at the same time!”

Christmas Markets in Germany date back to the late Middle Ages as early as 1310. Co-owner Caroline Riggs brought this German tradition to Urbana in 2019.

The market is scheduled to be open on the following dates:

First Weekend : Nov. 25, 4-8 p.m., Nov. 26-27, 2-7 p.m.

: Nov. 25, 4-8 p.m., Nov. 26-27, 2-7 p.m. Second Weekend : Dec. 1-2, 4-8 p.m., Dec. 3-4, 2-7 p.m.

: Dec. 1-2, 4-8 p.m., Dec. 3-4, 2-7 p.m. Third Weekend : Dec. 8-9, 4-8 p.m., Dec. 10-11, 2-7 p.m.

: Dec. 8-9, 4-8 p.m., Dec. 10-11, 2-7 p.m. Fourth Weekend: Dec. 15-16, 4-8 p.m., Dec. 17-18, 2-7 p.m.

Riggs Beer Company also shared that while at the outdoor market, visitors should dress accordingly for the weather.