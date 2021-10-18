Riggs Beer Company to host German Christmas Market

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Riggs Beer Company recently announced the return of its German Christmas Market.

According to Matt Riggs, owner of Riggs Beer Company, during four weeks leading up to Christmas, most towns in Germany have an outdoor market where people can do some holiday shopping while enjoying a variety of food and beverages. This has inspired Matt and his wife to bring this tradition to Champaign – Urbana.

“My wife and I, we lived in Germany. She is German,” said Matt. “We figured moving back home to where I’m from, it will be fun to bring that tradition back.”

The first German Christmas Market was held in 2019. The second Christmas Market in 2020 had to be put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matt says everyone at Riggs Beer Company is excited for the return of the Christmas Market in 2021. A special addition to this year’s event is a glass Christmas tree that will be built at the back of the Brewery.

The Christmas Market will be held outside of Riggs Beer Company on four weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The details are below:

– Food: bratwurst, crepes, potato pancakes

– Drinks: Hot spiced wine, Riggs Beer and Hot Cocoa

– Local vendors: candles, honey, wreaths, beer soap and glass ornaments

– Time:

1) Thursday and Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.

2) Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m.