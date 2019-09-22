Ride to benefit veterans

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Rick Dailey’s Ride for Wreaths is a fundraiser for Wreaths Across America, which help cover all veteran’s gravestones at the Danville National Cemetery.

Wreaths Across America organizes wreath­-laying ceremonies at more than 1,600 locations across the United States, including sea and abroad areas.

This drive will be the second annual ride for Rick Dailey, Sr. His family says Dailey, Sr. was very involved in this project before his passing and they hope to get gravestones covered.



This ride will end at Otto Newlin Shooting Range.

$15 a rider, $5 a passenger

Day of registration will be $20 a rider

Vehicles are welcome at $20 entry

Rick Dailey’s Ride for Wreaths

Saturday, September 28 10 a.m.

DACC student parking lot

2000 East Main Street, Danville, Illinois