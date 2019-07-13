Ride for veterans

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the roads on Saturday to raise money for veterans.

The Mid-Summer Fun Run kicked off around 11:00 a.m. at the VFW Post 630 in Urbana. From there, people rode to Danville and other communities before reaching Gibson City, where there will be live music, entertainment, food and drinks.

The annual ride benefits Champaign County’s Veterans Assistance Commission. John Maggio, the quartermaster of the VFW Post 630, said the fundraiser increases the program’s budget by more than 5-percent every year.

“This means a lot,” Maggio said. “We’ve got a lot of veterans in Champaign County who have hard times. There are a lot who are homeless and a lot who aren’t, but can’t find good, reliable jobs that will take care of them completely. So, they come to us every month. We probably help 60 to 80 every month.”