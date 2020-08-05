Richland receives more than $96,000 in CTE grant money

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Community College Board awarded $1.7 million in grants to support Career and Technical Education (CTE) program at more than 20 community college, including one in Decatur.

Richland Community College was one of those colleges that received part of the grant money. Officials said the money can be used in one of three ways:

To enhance student transitions

Provide student-centered support services

Strengthen CTE educator pipelines

Richland received $96,608. That money will be used to introduce area professionals to adjust faculty opportunities in CTE programs. That would happen through an employment pipeline that includes representatives for engagement, professional development, recruitment and mentorship.

“This funding will support student success in high need industries, including information technology and education,” said Dr. Brian Durham, ICCB executive director. Officials said the community college system offers more than 4,300 CTE programs across the state.

Officials said these grants are funded through the federal Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act.