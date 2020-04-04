Richland offers online mental health services for students

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Richland Community College is offering online mental health services for their students.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Richland moved all classes online for the rest of the spring semester. Now, officials said they are partnering with META, a teletherapy platform for mental wellness, to give students access to a network of licensed counselors and therapists.

Students can download the free mobile app and have access to counseling sessions via chat, video or voice calls. “We were providing face-to-face instruction to over 2,000 students who now need support more than ever,” said Dr. Cristobal Valdez, President of Richland Community College. Officials said this comes as experts warn about a spike in anxiety as well as depression. They said this comes from panic and isolation during the pandemic.