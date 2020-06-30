Richland-DPS program awarded $240,000 grant

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Richland Community College was awarded $240,000 for its CTE Education Career Pathway program with Decatur Public Schools.

The money is coming from the Illinois State Board of Education through the Career and Technical Education grant.

Officials said the program is geared towards giving students learning experiences and other knowledge to prepare them for pursuing education programs at post-secondary institutions. The program, a partnership between the college and Decatur Public Schools, will work to encourage the students to consider careers in education and return to teach in their community.

“This partnership with Decatur Public Schools doesn’t just benefit the schools, the teachers, the students, and their families, but also benefits the broader community and society,” said Reverend Courtney Carson, Richland’s Executive Director of External Affairs.

“Decatur Public Schools is looking forward to building this program pathway with Richland as just another extension of a great partnership,” said Ashley Grayned, Executive Director of Innovative Programs and Strategic Planning for Decatur Public Schools. “It is vital to create a program that encourages education and focuses on recruitment and retention, continuing those life experiences and connections within our community.” Officials said this program is an extension of the Richland Paraprofessional Program that was implemented through the Workforce Equity Grant and EnRich Program at the college.