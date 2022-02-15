DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Memorial Foundation recently announced a $3.2 million grant for Richland Community College to expand its nursing and clinical programs over the next four years.

President and CEO of Decatur Memorial Hospital Drew Early said the grant is the largest ever awarded by Decatur Memorial Foundation.

“This partnership provides real solutions to the health care workforce shortage and workforce development issues in our community,” Early stated.

According to officials, the $3.2 million grant will allow Richland to integrate and expand on the use of technology in the classroom, implementing increased simulation learning in classroom, lab and clinical settings. The grant will also allow substantial scholarships to be made available to prospective nursing and clinical students.

The community college will create new faculty positions and administrative positions to accommodate the program’s expansion.

“This collaborative work will not only increase health care education opportunities, but it will also meet workforce needs in the Decatur area,” said Dr. Cristobal “Cris” Valdez, president of Richland Community College. “This partnership will positively impact the communities we serve for generations to come.”