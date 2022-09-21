DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Richland Community College is moving forward in their focus on mental health.

In partnership with JED Foundation, a representative met with students on Monday and Tuesday. The representative gathered student perspectives on mental health, created campus-specific goals, and made a strategic plan for how both organizations will collaborate to implement those objectives.

Richland began this 4-year partnership with the JED Foundation in February.

“For us at Richland, the establishment of mental health strategic plan indicates to our students and community stakeholder than mental health is a priority for the institution,” Vice President of Student Success Dr. Isaac Zuniga said. “Addressing mental health is student success.”

In the last few days, the insights from students provided a framework for Richland to begin creating a campus mental health plan.

Along with the JED Foundation visit, Richland also held a Fresh Check Day on Tuesday to focus on mental health and suicide prevention across college campuses. The event included interactive booths, peer-to-peer messaging, support of multiple campus departments and groups, free food, entertainment, prizes and giveaways.

All of these efforts further support Richland’s focus on mental health among the campus community.