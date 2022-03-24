DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — In an effort to develop further workforce training options, one area community college is adding a new construction training program.

Richland Community College announced the program on Thursday.

“The meat of the program will give students the hands-on training in basic carpentry, electrical, plumbing, roofing, concrete forming, and much more to make graduates more than ready for that entry level construction job that will lead to an awarding and fulfilling career,” William Ditty, coordinator of the program said in a news release.

Anyone interested in the program are required to one of for orientation sessions. The sessions are scheduled April 6 at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. and April 7 at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. You can register to apply here.

The program begins May 2.