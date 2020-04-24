Richland College cancels annual plant sale and Saturday Market

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Richland Community College will not host its annual plant sale and Saturday Market for the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the forefront of the decision-making is the health and safety of vendors, customers and our community at large,” said Deanna Koenigs, Saturday Market Director and Small Farm Coordinator. “We were looking forward to building upon the very successful 2019 Saturday Market season and Plant Sale; unfortunately we will have to wait until next year to do so. We will continue to investigate new ways to improve upon the Saturday Market and Plant Sale to ensure that the 2021 season is the most successful of all.” Vendors with pre-paid fees for the Saturday Market can email Koenigs to give a mailing address for reimbursements.