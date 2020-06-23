Richland agriculture program receives money to educate future & current producers

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Richland Community College officials said their school and eight other colleges will receive nearly $530,000 over the next four years.

In a release, they said the money is part of a “cooperative agreement issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service.” Richland and the eight other schools make up the Community College Alliance for Agriculture Advancement (C2A3).

Officials said this partnership was created “under a Memorandum of Understanding with the USDA-NRCS and the USDA North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education.” They said the main purpose of this agreement is to share a goal of making sure field practitioners have quality education and training.

Richland officials said their agriculture program staff will be working with NRCS staff and other county organizations to educate Macon County students and producers in the area. “We look forward to this collaboration as it will allow us to further utilize the college’s farmland resources to research practical best management practices related to soil health,” said Jess Smithers, Director of Agricultural Programs at Richland.