Ribbon-cutting for one-of-a-kind park

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A first-of-its-kind outdoor fitness park will be dedicated Friday. AARP and the Springfield Park District is unveiling the equipment at Lincoln Park.

This is one of about a dozen parks constructed around the country this year. It represents AARP’s continued commitment to helping people take control of their health and wellness as they age. This will be the only AARP-sponsored outdoor fitness park in Illinois.

AARP-sponsored Outdoor Fitness Park

Lincoln Park (near pavilion)

1601 North 5th Street, Springfield

Friday, September 20

11 am – Noon