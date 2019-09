FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff Department will take on the Hickory Point Fire Department again in a Texas Roadhouse Rifest Rib Eating Challenge.

Six members of each team will go head to head in a relay to see who can clean their plate of ribs the fastest.

Both teams compete for a percentage of proceeds they receive throughout the event.

Ribfest

Saturday, September 21 11 a.m.

Teaxas Roadhouse

1155 S Rte 51, Forsyth, IL