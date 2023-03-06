SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Museum (ISM) announced that it will host a Gen-X prom on Friday to celebrate the opening of its new Growing Up X exhibition.

ISM encourages all guests to rewind back to this era with hairspray and their best ’80s or ’90s attire for the prom at its flagship facility in Springfield on March 10 from 7 – 11 p.m. The event will be a reinvented version of that high school rite of passage, including all of the era’s traditional music, food, keepsake photos, and prizes for best theme attire.

The museum said tickets cost $40 for ISM members and $50 for non-members, and they will include Gen X-inspired food, non-alcoholic drinks, and music by local DJs. Alcoholic-beverage packages and individual beverage tickets are available for pre-purchase online or at the door.

“Whether you were prom queen or spent prom night playing Dungeons and Dragons at home, whether you went to prom in 1966, 1986, or 2016, this event is for you!” said ISM Curator of History Erika Holst. “We hope you’ll buy tickets and join us for a truly rad night.”

Gen-X Prom is an ISM Society fundraiser. They are a non-profit organization that supports the museum’s programs, exhibitions, and research projects.

“Buying a ticket to prom is fun with a purpose,” Holst said. “Your purchase helps the museum continue to put on awesome exhibits and programs.”

More information can be found here.