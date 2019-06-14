Rewarded for saving a life

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Staff members from the Macon County Jail were recognized Thursday for taking lifesaving measures when one of their inmates was found unresponsive. They were given the Lifesaver Award at the county board meeting. It’s only the second time Sheriff Tony Brown has given it out.

“We’re just doing our job and luckily the training that we have it paid off,” said Wendy Diericks, correctional officer.

Those involved say other inmates alerted them when a woman was found unresponsive. Five correctional officers and a nurse jumped into action. They were honored for their heroic actions, but they feel it’s just part of the job.

“In the moment, we just did what we had to. We’ve trained for it. We were very prepared,” said Careth Jacoby, a nurse.

Jacoby is one of six employees who responded when they heard a woman in their care was unconscious. After working as a team to perform CPR and using an AED, they were able to revive her. It’s because staff practice for situations like this.

“Training. That instinctively took over,” said Sheriff Brown.

Diericks also responded. In her six years with the jail, she never thought she would have to use her skills.

“Hopefully no, but the training just kicked in and everyone did exactly what they should have done when they should have done it,” she said.

Sheriff Brown recognized his workers as heroes. He presented them with the Lifesaver Award. It’s a way to recognize those who perform selfless, lifesaving acts. Brown wants to spotlight just how hard his staff works.

Oftentimes people do not see as far as what a correctional officers do because they’re inside, they’re not out in the public like deputies with sworn officers are.

Jacoby said there’s no way they could have done it alone.

“I think the recognition really speaks volumes for how we work as a team. I personally couldn’t have done it without the correctional officers,” she said.

Sherrif Brown said, “Many times you hear about the negative things or what have you. And I would just like to let them know that we’re proud.”

Three of the six employees were at the county board meeting Thursday night. After Sheriff Brown explained their actions, they received a standing ovation.

The incident originally happened in May. The inmate they rescued spent some time in the hospital, but they say she is okay.