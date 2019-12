CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for package thief.

Investigators say the suspect is believed to be responsible for multiple mail and package thefts in and around the Chicago area.

There is up to a $1000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.

They are warning people to take no action to apprehend this person yourself instead call 877-876-2455.