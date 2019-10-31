Reviving community center

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Some people are trying to revive an old community center. The Owen Nelson Community Center opened in 2001, and now the community is fixing it up. About five to eight years ago it stopped being used because the woman who managed it got older and less people were coming. The manager of the center Owen Lee Nelson turned 91 years old. Her family and community are holding a ceremony at the center on Saturday.

They’re hoping the center will be used for things like community activities, meetings, and church events.