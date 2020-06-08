Revival protest

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Dozens of people marched from Target to Market Place Mall. “I don’t know if I’ve ever experienced anything so completely overwhelming,” said Alyssa Senseney. For a few hours, that feeling is what touched the hearts and soles of protestors like Alyssa Sensensy. Dozens of people gathered to walk near the same stores where one week before people were seen looting and damaging businesses. “We felt really strongly that we needed to be a symbol of unity in our community,” said Senseney. Kaneshia King says she was at Target when she saw the community divided.

“People had bust the windows of Target and people were running in and out with handfuls of clothes and as I came and I stood right in front of the store and I held by Bible up and I told them God is not honoring this. You can’t do this to get your point across,” said King.

Organizers say they want to remind people no matter what your differences are it’s important now to come together. “We wanted to let people know that it’s ok, and we can get along and we can be united as one people,” said Senseney. “We do know that black lives matter but also all lives matter as well. I wanted them to see that it all matters in Jesus’ eyes,” said King. Now King says her goal is accomplished. “I feel good. They open for business. They still have customers in there,” said King. She’s hoping more lives have been changed changed in the process.