SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker’s budget proposal holds millions of dollars in reserves if voters say “no” to a graduated income tax.

Now, cities are the latest group to highlight what it could mean if it does not pass. City leaders are not taking a position on the graduated income tax. However, they do want lawmakers to make sure cities maintain a certain amount of income taxes to make sure they can operate as needed.

Before 2011, local governments received 10 percent of income tax for what is called a Local Government Distribution Funds Revenue.

City leaders with the Illinois Municipal League said over the years, the percentage of taxes they received have dipped to as low as just a little over 5 percent of income taxes. Under Governor Pritzker’s budget proposal, 5 percent of revenue sharing with local governments would be held in reserves.

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said the capital city’s budget was planned with that full 10 percent in mind. “That is always a concern; the ‘what if.’ I understand the governor. I am thankful he was proactive to think of the ‘what if’ scenarios, I do that too with budget, he’s no different,” said Langfelder. “But really we have to take a look at how that is going to impact the local level of government, so I think there will be other alternatives you can take a look at.” Restoring the funding is one of several things cities are pushing for this session. They are also backing a bill that would remove liabilities from cities if a cyber attack were to happen.

They are also calling for non-home rule cities to have better access to financial relief. They want those cities to be able to impose small sales taxes in without approval from voters.