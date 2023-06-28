CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –People in Champaign who had to be outside brought out the face masks again.

One woman says she’s been noticing a tingle in her throat over the past couple of days. But since the haze has lowered that tingle turned into a sore throat and then into a cough. She says she didn’t expect to be back in a mask, but she’s willing to do whatever she needs to.

“Take care of yourself. If you have to wear a mask, put it on, you know? Just do what you got to do so that you can breathe, and you won’t inhale all this extra smoke and different things,” said Veronica Cousett.

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District suggests you avoid strenuous or lengthy outdoor activities. Consider moving them indoors or rescheduling them altogether.