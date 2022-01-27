Retiring chief takes job at statewide police organization

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One day before Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow hangs up his badge, we’ve learned his next move will be with the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

Winslow will be the group’s deputy director on a part-time basis. He’s been active with the organization already. “In his new role, Winslow will help guide the strategic direction of the organization, provide expertise on policing issues, advocate for pro-law-enforcement legislative policies, develop training and resources for members and cultivate new partnerships,” a statement from IACP said.

Winslow’s salary in this new role was not immediately available. He is the second area police chief in recent months to step down for a position with a state law enforcement group. Champaign chief Anthony Cobb in July said he would become Deputy Director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.